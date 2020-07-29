Business
Moderna aims to price coronavirus vaccine at $50-$60 per course: Report
Updated : July 29, 2020 09:50 AM IST
Pfizer, Moderna and Merck & Co have said they plan to sell their vaccines at a profit, while some drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson have announced plans to price their vaccines on a not-for-profit basis.
AstraZeneca Plc agreed to provide the United States 300 million doses of its potential vaccine in exchange for USD 1.2 billion in upfront funding, which works out to USD 4 per dose.
The US government has provided Moderna with nearly USD 1 billion in funding to support its research and development efforts for its potential COVID-19 vaccine.