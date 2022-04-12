Mandarin Oriental launches branded exclusive homes

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has launched a branded collection of the world’s finest luxurious private villas and mansions, handpicked by the group for their outstanding quality and sought-after locations.

Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes is being launched in partnership with StayOne, ‘ the like-minded community allowing luxury travellers to experience the finest one percent of homes’.

The initial selections of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes are located in popular destinations throughout Europe and range from a Georgian-style manor house in a 600-acre private estate in the heart of the Cotswold’s, to idyllic beach-front villas in the South of France and the Balearics including a jaw-dropping villa on its own private island.

The service is provided by a team that has been meticulously trained by Mandarin Oriental and has exceptional local knowledge and insights of each destination, ensuring a truly exclusive experience for guests.

Mandarin Oriental and StayOne have worked together to identify and select only the finest homes in the most popular leisure destinations, each having been subject to a rigorous quality and safety checks, said a statement.

The homes have been selected to suit different customer needs with the best locations chosen for secluded intimacy, family-friendly attractions, and party scenarios.

“These handpicked luxurious homes fit naturally into our portfolio and their locations provide opportunities for our guests to combine a hotel visit with a villa stay and explore more of the destination in different ways – but all with the assurance of the Mandarin Oriental reputation,” said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

The initial collection of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes extends to Ibiza, South of France, Mallorca and The Cotswolds, U.K.