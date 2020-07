The Maharashtra government is working on the re-opening guidelines and timelines for hotels and restaurants in the state. In an interaction with associations of hotels and lodges, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the state is working on re-opening protocols for the industry, and that "each re-opening would be done carefully".

India's hotel and restaurant industry has been facing challenging times over the last few months due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The lockdown has resulted in a huge drop in footfalls and has made business for a lot of restaurants unviable. This has also resulted in large scale shutdowns and layoffs at hotels and restaurants.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India said that it is in "dire need of government support on issues like bar opening, property tax, excise fees, electricity bill issues & industrial tariff, blanket permission to use open spaces during the pandemic, relaxation in restrictions to operate so as to minimize losses & ESIC support to pay salaries to employees."