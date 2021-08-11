Maharashtra allows hotels, restaurants to operate till 10 pm: Report

The Maharashtra government on August 11 allowed the hotels and restaurants in the state to operate till 10 pm, reports said.
It is not yet confirmed if the timings have been extended only for weekdays or weekends as well. The state cabinet meeting is still underway.
Earlier, these establishments were allowed to function only till 4 pm.
A detailed SOP will be released later, news agency ANI reported.
Maharashtra Government allows the operations of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the state. As of now hotels and restaurants were allowed to operate till 4 pm only. Detailed SoP to be issued shortly.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
First Published: IST