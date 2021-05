Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown by another week till May 24. It was scheduled to end tomorrow morning at 5 am.

"We are extending the lockdown by one more week in the national capital. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown will continue till next Monday 5 am in Delhi," said Arvind Kejriwal

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

Earlier, Kejriwal on May 11 suggested that the Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production. Kejriwal said there is a shortage of vaccines across the country, and an urgent need to ramp up its manufacturing on a war footing.

(With inputs from PTI)