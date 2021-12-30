Liquor industry association urges Delhi govt to allow home delivery

An association of foreign liquor companies today approached the Delhi government, urging it to allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages in light of the various restrictions imposed due to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The association, International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI), represents large international liquor companies in India such as Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown Forman, Diageo, Moet Hennessy, Pernod Ricard, and William Grant & Sons.

The association, in a note, said, “The current festive months are the peak consumption period for the industry, and regularising and formalising of home delivery will ensure minimal disruption to the industry, ensure citizen convenience, and also protect jobs whilst protecting state revenue from the alco-bev industry."

The liquor industry has been pushing for more convenient means of accessing liquor, including and especially home delivery. In India, the sale of liquor is a state subject and different states have their own policies in place. Maharashtra, for instance, allows home delivery of liquor.

Further, excise department figures available from Maharashtra and West Bengal on the number of orders placed via home delivery of liquor during the pandemic validates the argument for home delivery, an association spokesperson said. Quoting official data, the spokesperson said West Bengal recorded recorded 1.91 lakh home deliveries, while Maharashtra reported close to 60 lakh home deliveries between May 15, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

The sentiment is popular among consumers too, who feel home delivery would make it more convenient to access alcohol, while also ensuring social distancing, the association said.

Nita Kapoor, CEO of ISWAI, was quoted by Mint as saying, "Given the demand among citizens in all the states, we believe that if the home delivery model is regularised with all the necessary regulations in place, going forward, this could become a potential channel for encouraging responsible drinking beside the growth of revenue for states."

She added, "Allowing home delivery to be included as a permanent feature of the excise policies of the states to cater to consumer demands and minimise industry disruptions during the COVID surge."

The appeal comes on the heels of the Delhi government completely exiting the liquor business and handing it over to private vendors.