Less than 40% of hotels, restaurants are open in India, says NRAI's Anurag Katriar

Updated : July 08, 2020 05:19 PM IST

CNBC-TV18 discusses the new normal for the hotel business with Lemon Tree Hotel’s Rattan Keswani, Speciality Restaurants’ Anjan Chatterjee, Anurag Katriar, President of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Sukesh Shetty of the Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (IHRA).

