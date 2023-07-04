CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehospitality NewsLemon Tree Hotels signs licence pact for 48 room property in Udaipur

Lemon Tree Hotels signs licence pact for 48-room property in Udaipur

Lemon Tree Hotels signs licence pact for 48-room property in Udaipur
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 4, 2023 8:57:36 PM IST (Published)

The hotel is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of FY24. Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd ended at Rs 92.80, down by Rs 0.92, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LTHL) on Tuesday, July 4, said it has signed a licence agreement for a 48-room property in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under the company's brand, 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels.'

The property will feature 48 rooms, banquet facilities, a restaurant, a bar, meeting rooms, a banquet hall, a fitness centre, and other public areas.
The hotel is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of FY24 and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X