Lemon Tree Hotels signs licence pact for 48-room property in Udaipur

The hotel is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of FY24. Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd ended at Rs 92.80, down by Rs 0.92, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LTHL) on Tuesday, July 4, said it has signed a licence agreement for a 48-room property in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under the company's brand, 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels.'

The property will feature 48 rooms, banquet facilities, a restaurant, a bar, meeting rooms, a banquet hall, a fitness centre, and other public areas.