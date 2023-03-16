Lemon Tree Hotels inks pact for a 60-room property in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

The hotel will be managed and operated by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary and hotel management arm, Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

Lemon Tree Hotels, on Thursday, March 16 signed a License Agreement for a 60-room property in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The hotel is expected to be operational by July 2026, as stated in a stock exchange filing.

To provide insights into the new signing, the company said that the new hotel in Rajasthan will house well-appointed rooms and suites, a restaurant, a bar, a fitness centre and other public areas.

"We are happy to announce our expansion in Rajasthan with our valued partner, Fort Rajwada Hotels. We already have 6 operational hotels in the state and another 4 upcoming in Jaipur, Kumbhalgarh, Banswara and now in Sri Ganganagar," added Mahesh Aiyer, CEO, Carnation Hotels.

Additionally, the property is well-connected with Sri Ganganagar Airport and the Railway Station. Known for being ‘the food basket of Rajasthan,’ Sri Ganganagar is a perfect holiday spot in the state. The city is also known for the historical Buddha Johad Gurudwara, located by the Dabla village in Ganganagar, which houses historical paintings and monuments.

On March 3 the hospitality company had signed a License Agreement for two new properties in Maharashtra’s Dapoli. In a previous update, Lemon Tree Hotels had entered into a licence agreement for a 110-room property in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, under the company’s brand 'Aurika' which is expected to be operational in November 2024.

