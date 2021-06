In order to revive the COVID-19 pandemic-hit tourism sector, the Karnataka government has slashed property tax for hotels, restaurants and resorts by 50 percent for FY22.

Among certain measures, the state government also offered a complete waiver on fixed rate on power bills for the April-June period for these establishments.

Further, for excise license fees and other such charges, the government has given an option to these commercial enterprises to pay only half of the amount now and rest can be paid by December 31.

The government will also pay Rs 5,000 as aid to registered tourist guides.