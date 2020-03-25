  • SENSEX
Ivanka Trump lauds OYO for offering doctors in US free stays amid coronavirus crisis

Updated : March 25, 2020 09:52 AM IST

She made her comment while retweeting a press release by OYO, which said that the start-up is "opening the doors to its hotels" and offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against coronavirus.
The OYO press release said that beginning March 24, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge.
