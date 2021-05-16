  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Hospitality

Indian hotel industry takes over Rs 1.30 lakh crore revenue hit in FY21, seeks govt support: FHRAI

Updated : May 16, 2021 12:55:53 IST

The apex industry body said it has submitted a representation to the Prime Minister and a few other union ministers urging immediate support from the government to save the hospitality sector from imminent collapse
Indian hotel industry takes over Rs 1.30 lakh crore revenue hit in FY21, seeks govt support: FHRAI
Published : May 16, 2021 12:55 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Indian hotel industry takes over Rs 1.30 lakh crore revenue hit in FY21, seeks govt support: FHRAI

Indian hotel industry takes over Rs 1.30 lakh crore revenue hit in FY21, seeks govt support: FHRAI

Covishield, Covaxin generate half antibodies against B.1.617 COVID-19 variant compared to original strain: Report

Covishield, Covaxin generate half antibodies against B.1.617 COVID-19 variant compared to original strain: Report

Cairn Energy sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award

Cairn Energy sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement