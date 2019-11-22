#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
In semi-rural Karnal, Noor Mahal, a palace hotel, brings in a touch of luxury and royal living

Updated : November 22, 2019 01:49 PM IST

It draws in corporate crowds from Delhi and NRIs who flock to Punjab during the wedding season.
The young duo of Ozone Designs recreates Rajputana design flourishes and Mughal architectural elements at the hotel.
Invest India forecasts an investment of $50.5 billion in the hospitality industry by 2028, some of which will be made in the hinterlands. 
In semi-rural Karnal, Noor Mahal, a palace hotel, brings in a touch of luxury and royal living
