ITC Maratha, like many 5-star hotels in Mumbai has finally reopened after almost three months of lockdown and its fine dining all day restaurant Peshwa Pavilion is all prepped up to welcome guests for some sumptuous food. At present the restaurant is open only for in-house guests, but will soon serve walk-in guests as well. (Image: Reuters)

The first thing you will notice as you enter Peshawari restaurant is the menu, which can be scanned using a QR code. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)

Before you enter the dining area, you need to sign a health declaration using these sanitised pens. A temperature check is taken at the entrance from where you can proceed to the table. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)

Each item placed on the table is sanitized and sealed in bio-degradable packaging, which guests can open before they eat. All pates, spoons, forks and even glasses are kept in sealed containers, which after use are washed in a specialised dishwasher that not only cleans, but sanitizes all cutlery. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)

The food will be served in a bat-like container to ensure minimum contact. The cutlery is sanitised and sealed in paper envelopes. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)

All tables and chairs are sprayed with disinfectant every hour and after guests leave the table. The surrounding area is then mopped and the floors are sanitised again. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)

During the lockdown, ITC Maratha was providing home delivery of food and was providing ceramic cutlery as part of the delivery so that guests can enjoy a fine dining experience. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)

Pictured are sanitised delivery boxes that retain heat and freshness. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)

ITC uses biodegradable boxes that a delivery person leaves at the door step to maintain minimum contact. ITC West Region Head, Atul Bhalla told CNBC-TV18 that while home delivery will take time to generate revenues, but was hopeful that as customers start enjoying ITC's fine dining experience at home, it would help in the company in generating rich returns. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)

ITC has also reconfigured its payment procedure and card machines have been equipped with a QR code that customers need to scan on their phones. Following this, the customer is automatically connected to a UPI page, where he/she can make the payment via their smartphones. (Image: Kritika Saxena/CNBC-TV18)