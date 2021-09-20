Hyatt Regency Mumbai employees likely to file contempt petition over non-payment of wages

Nearly four months after Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspended operations, its employees are yet to get paid their dues despite the Industrial Court directing owner Asian Hotels (West) to pay wages.

Over 400 employees of Hyatt Regency Mumbai have not been paid their dues since June and now they are planning to file a contempt petition against Asian Hotels (West).

Asian Hotels West runs two properties – Hyatt Regency Mumbai and JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity, which is owned by its subsidiary company Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services Private Limited.

Earlier, after Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspended operations in June, the employees represented by Bhartiya Kamgar Sena moved Industrial Court to protect their jobs and to ensure that they are paid their salaries.

On August 28, the Industrial Court had passed an order directing Asian Hotels (West) and Hyatt Regency Mumbai to pay the salaries of these employees before the 7th of every month. However, CNBC-TV18 has learned from sources that these 400 employees have not been paid so far and there has been no communication from the hotel to the employees either.

In fact, no one from Asian Hotels (West) has been appearing for any of the court proceedings over the past four months. So, now to ensure that they get their salaries and that there is some communication, the employee union is set to file a contempt petition this week.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to Asian Hotels (West) for a response, but are yet to hear from them.