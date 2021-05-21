Hospitality sector March quarter RevPAR falls 38% YoY: JLL Updated : May 21, 2021 16:07:50 IST RevPAR in the top six cities has decreased by 48 percent YoY during the quarter under review. Demand and supply of operational inventory in six major cities declined by 6.7 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. Published : May 21, 2021 04:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply