Hospitality sector March quarter RevPAR falls 38% YoY: JLL

India's hospitality industry witnessed a decline of 38.7 percent in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) during the quarter ended March 2021 as compared to the year-ago period, according to JLL’s Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q1 2021, a quarterly hospitality sector monitor.

Additionally, RevPAR in the top six cities has decreased by 48 percent YoY during the quarter under review.

The total number of signings in Q1CY2021 stood at 28 hotels comprising of 2,064 keys, recording a decline of 53 percent compared to the same period last year, the report said.

Also read: Indian hotel industry takes over Rs 1.30 lakh crore revenue hit in FY21, seeks govt support: FHRAI

International operators dominated signings over domestic operators with a ratio of 54:46 in terms of inventory volume, it added.

"In Q1 2021, the hospitality industry witnessed a revival, with most leisure markets performing exceptionally well. The pace of recovery started picking up due to an increase in corporate travel but it was short-lived as the onset of the second wave brought back travel restrictions and derailed the recovery," said Jaideep Dang, managing director, hotels and hospitality group, South Asia, JLL.

Goa grew to be the RevPAR leader in absolute terms, despite the single-digit decline of RevPAR by 1.1 percent in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020. This was due to a 6.4 percent increase in occupancy levels.

Demand for domestic leisure travel amidst international travel restrictions continues to make Goa the fastest recovering market in absolute term, according to the report.

Also read: Restaurateurs and retailers seek liquidity support to ride COVID second wave

Bengaluru saw the sharpest decline in RevPAR in Q1 2021, with a 60.6 percent decline compared to the same period of the previous year. Demand and supply of operational inventory in six major cities declined by 6.7 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.