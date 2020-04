The travel, tourism and hospitality sector has been hit hard since the coronavirus outbreak spread across the world in early March. In India, occupancy levels at hotels are close to zero due the nationwide lockdown. In this CNBC-TV18 special, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Indian Hotels reveals that the average occupancy rate at the group's hotels has fallen by 90 percent.

He says, “Hotels are more or less empty, with some islands of excellence in extended stays at our apartments in Mumbai, which are always occupied. But the average occupancy level for the group has fallen by 90 percent.”

“The Indian hospitality and tourism business has another equally important component and that is the food and beverage business. With all the restaurants, bars, gym, saloon and spas shut , the revenue drop is significant for the industry,” he adds.

In terms of economic damage due to COVID-19, Chhatwal says that it is too early to calculate. “I think within a week or 10 days we will have more visibility on what is happening because the lockdown, this is only a three-week lockdown and business slowed down 10 days prior to the imposition of the restrictions. So, it will take a few months to recover,” he says.

According to Chhatwal, international business would recover completely only by January 2021. “If we get a recovery, the recovery could be very strong, especially on the domestic front. International front will take a long time, but the Indian market is very much influenced by the domestic side of business and I think that is the key at least in this financial year,” he notes.