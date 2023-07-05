Haryana restaurants permitted to stay open 24/7, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced that restaurants in Haryana will be allowed to operate 24 hours, fulfilling the demand of restaurant unions.
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced that restaurants in Haryana now have permission to operate around the clock.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chautala, which involved various departments. An official statement confirmed the presence of Anoop Dhanak, the Minister of Labour and Food, and Civil Supplies, in the meeting.
According to Chautala's statement, restaurants in Haryana will no longer be restricted to closing at night. They will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day in the future.
The request for extended operating hours was made by representatives of restaurant unions from across the state during a recent meeting with Chautala.
They expressed the desire for the state government to permit them to keep their establishments open round-the-clock, ensuring people have access to food at their convenience.
Chautala emphasized that restaurants willing to operate 24 hours should be allowed to do so, and no one should enforce closure upon them.
ALSO READ | In semi-rural Karnal, Noor Mahal, a palace hotel, brings in a touch of luxury and royal living
However, these eateries must register with the Labour Department and comply with the terms and conditions outlined in the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act of 1958, Chautala added.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Jul 5, 2023 5:27 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
A clarion call for the Uniform Civil Code and the tribal resistance
Jul 5, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Nine things to do before you trade in Futures | Explainer
Jul 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Midair Musings | Rising airfares and a policy dilemma — here's why the situation won't ease anytime soon
Jul 5, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Tyre industry set to double its revenue in next decade
Jul 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read