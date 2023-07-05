Haryana restaurants permitted to stay open 24/7, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced that restaurants in Haryana will be allowed to operate 24 hours, fulfilling the demand of restaurant unions.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced that restaurants in Haryana now have permission to operate around the clock.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chautala, which involved various departments. An official statement confirmed the presence of Anoop Dhanak, the Minister of Labour and Food, and Civil Supplies, in the meeting.

According to Chautala's statement, restaurants in Haryana will no longer be restricted to closing at night. They will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day in the future.

The request for extended operating hours was made by representatives of restaurant unions from across the state during a recent meeting with Chautala.

They expressed the desire for the state government to permit them to keep their establishments open round-the-clock, ensuring people have access to food at their convenience.

Chautala emphasized that restaurants willing to operate 24 hours should be allowed to do so, and no one should enforce closure upon them.

However, these eateries must register with the Labour Department and comply with the terms and conditions outlined in the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act of 1958, Chautala added.

With agency inputs.