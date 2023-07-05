CNBC TV18
Haryana restaurants permitted to stay open 24/7, says Deputy CM

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 5:28:33 PM IST (Updated)

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced that restaurants in Haryana will be allowed to operate 24 hours, fulfilling the demand of restaurant unions.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced that restaurants in Haryana now have permission to operate around the clock.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chautala, which involved various departments. An official statement confirmed the presence of Anoop Dhanak, the Minister of Labour and Food, and Civil Supplies, in the meeting.
According to Chautala's statement, restaurants in Haryana will no longer be restricted to closing at night. They will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day in the future.
