Haryana restaurants permitted to stay open 24/7, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced that restaurants in Haryana will be allowed to operate 24 hours, fulfilling the demand of restaurant unions.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chautala, which involved various departments. An official statement confirmed the presence of Anoop Dhanak, the Minister of Labour and Food, and Civil Supplies, in the meeting.

