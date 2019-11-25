#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Hard Rock Cafe scion dies at 38

November 25, 2019

Pink Taco, a restaurant business Morton founded and previously owned, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday.
Morton was also an owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and had been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Demi Moore.
Morton’s father, Peter, co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe chain and his grandfather, Arnie, founded Morton’s The Steakhouse.
