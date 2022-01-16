Goa favourite destination for Indian travellers this year: OYO survey

A majority of Indians would prefer to go local and explore domestic destinations instead of international ones this year with Goa topping the bucket list followed by Manali, according to OYO Travelopedia. OYO Travelopedia, the annual consumer survey by OYO to study travel intent and expectations among its user base across some of its core markets, including India, Indonesia, and Europe, took responses of nearly 3,000 people in December 2021.

As per the survey, 61 percent of Indians would prefer to go local and explore domestic destinations, while 25 percent would like to try international as well as domestic trips in 2022. Despite the excitement to travel, 80 percent of respondents said safety continues to be a key concern amid the pandemic, and the arrival of booster dose would give them the reassurance to travel.

As far as the favourite destination is concerned, Goa topped a third of the respondents' 2022 bucket lists, it said. "This is followed by Manali, Dubai, Shimla, and Kerala," hospitality chain OYO said adding other international destinations on Indian travellers' bucket list include Maldives, Paris, Bali, and Switzerland.

When it comes to travel partners, 37 percent of the respondents said they would like to travel with their spouses or partners. On the other hand, 19 percent said they would "love to take that much-awaited vacation with close friends", while 16 percent opted for a family vacation, and another 12 percent preferred solo backpacking. "A good 16 percent of respondents said they would like it all!" the survey said. According to OYO Travelopedia, in Indonesia, Bali emerged as the favourite destination for 2022, while in Europe, a majority of respondents opted for Bornholm, the Danish island in the Baltic Sea.

A vast majority of people in the Netherlands said they would love to travel to Austria this year.