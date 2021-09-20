Ganga Kinare adorns fine dining experience with new additions

Ganga Kinare, a riverside boutique hotel in Rishikesh, claims to offer a great dining experience, along with a panoramic river Ganga view.

“The multi-cuisine restaurant named --Jal Jalebi and Beyond-- provides an escape from chaotic city life, wherein one can hear the burbling sound of the river while enjoying their mouth savouring delicacies,” a statement from the resort said.

“The resort adorns the experience of, Jal Jalebi and Beyond, with the addition of Pot N Pourri, a garden seating space and Mediterranean cuisines to its menu. So, that one can enjoy the breeze of river Ganga in the lush green patio of the property,” it said.

"At Jal and Jalebi, we hope to create some culinary magic, by treading the delicate balance of concocting a feisty and dynamic modern Indian menu in an ambience that is quietly quirky, yet making you feel at home," it added.

Ganga Kinare- a riverside boutique hotel - claims to be the only hotel in Rishikesh perched right on the banks of the holy river Ganges. The views from the resort embrace the mighty Ganges, Rajaji National Park and Himalayan foothills, it said.