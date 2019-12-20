Fresh setback for Oyo: SoftBank's Yahoo Japan exits apartment venture in Japan
Updated : December 20, 2019 02:09 PM IST
Oyo, also backed by SoftBank Group, said it has bought the Oyo Life shares held by Yahoo Japan, now known as Z Holdings, for an undisclosed amount.
Oyo has been forced to relax expansion targets in Japan, where it also launched a platform for hotel reservations this year and faced complaints over its booking system and unmet promises of payment for room renovations.
