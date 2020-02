If you are a foodie who values hygiene in a restaurant, there is good news. Soon, you will be able to walk into an eatery and assess the hygiene and quality of food merely based on a rating displayed near its entrance.





Owing to the multiplicity of restaurant ratings, the food regulator is looking to bring platforms like Zomato and Swiggy on board to have a single rating structure for food establishments. India’s food regulator, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is looking to launch revised hygiene ratings for restaurants. This means that restaurants will be rated on a scale of 1 to 5 based on parameters like hygiene, quality of ingredients, water usage, and waste management.

At present, hygiene scores were allowed to be represented in the form of ‘smiley’ emojis. This change is in line with international standards and will be rolled out shortly, confirmed the FSSAI.

To assign these ratings, the FSSAI plans to collaborate with audit agencies. These agencies will help the food regulator to certify establishments based on pre-set parameters.

Food safety inspectors will also carry mobile food testing equipment to ascertain the quality of food being served. As this is a mammoth task, it is likely to be rolled out in a phase-wise manner.