Dubai to soon have a ultra-luxurious Moon shaped resort: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The ultra-luxurious hotel, with an overall height of 735 feet, is expected to be built in 48 months. It will be set up at the cost of about $5 billion (about Rs 40,000 crore)

Dubai, home to the world’s tallest building the Burj Khalifa, may soon get a gigantic moon-shaped resort. A Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts (MWR), has proposed to build a destination resort resembling the moon to offer guests affordable space tourism on the ground, Arabian Business reported. The company is calling it ‘Moon Dubai’.

The ultra-luxurious hotel, with an overall height of 735 feet, is expected to be built in 48 months. It will be set up at the cost of about USD 5 billion (about Rs 40,000 crore).

Once constructed, Moon Dubai will add to the Emirate’s economy in the hospitality, entertainment, attractions, education, technology, environment and space tourism sectors, co-founder of the project Michael R Henderson said.

Also read:

The resort is the brainchild of MWR's Sandra Matthews and Michael Henderson. It will have a ‘lunar surface’ and be surrounded by a ‘lunar colony’. The ‘lunar colony’ will give guests an 'affordable space tourism' experience on ground. The colony is projected to welcome 2.5 million tourists a year.

Once the resort is fully constructed, it will be able to accommodate 10 million visitors annually.

The mega-resort will have modern facilities such as a spa centre, vibrant nightlife, lounge, event centre, global meeting place and a ‘moon shuttle’. Moon World Resorts did not reveal the details of the moon shuttle yet.

It will also have a training platform for space agencies and astronauts.

The resort will have luxurious private residences called ‘Sky Villas’. The company will offer approximately 300 ‘Sky Villa’ units for purchase. Buyers will also become members of an exclusive club.

The project will operate under the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification, which is a 5-star built-out standard and a 5-diamond resort operational standard.