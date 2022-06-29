Delta Corp jumps as GST Council defers proposal to levy 28% tax on casinos, online gaming, race courses and lotteries

Buy / Sell Delta Corp share TRADE

Shares of Delta Corp surged on Wednesday amid reports suggesting that the proposal to impose a 28 percent tax on casinos, online gaming, race courses and lotteries has been deferred. The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 191, jumping nearly 7.5 percent. At closing, it settled at Rs 181.65 per share, up just 2.17 percent on BSE. So far this year, it has corrected almost 30 percent.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the GST Council has deferred the proposal to levy a 28 percent tax on casinos, online gaming, race courses and lottery. The Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has been given a fortnight to iron out the issue of the valuation mechanism, an issue raised by Goa, and submit its report.

The panel proposed that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game. For race courses, the GoM recommended that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.

It also proposed making no distinction on the grounds of the game of skill or game of chance for the purpose of the levy of GST, suggesting a flat 28 percent rate on all such activities.

The two-day meeting of the GST Council in Chandigarh chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her state counterparts ended on Wednesday without any decision on the contentious issue of the extension of the July 1 deadline of the GST compensation mechanism.

The Opposition-ruled states have been asking for an extension of five years with now BJP-ruled states also joining in the demand. The states have also cited a recent Supreme Court ruling that decisions made by the Council are not binding and states need not stick to them. The ruling by the court has been seen by some as states having powers to determine taxation.