Ankit Mehrotra

The government’s overall financial packages to stimulate the economy and to protect businesses from the impact of COVID-19 have been welcomed by several businesses. However, we’re disappointed to see that the F&B industry has been ignored entirely and no financial support has been offered.

F&B industry is one of the largest industries in the service sector that employs more than 7 million people in India. It not only contributes more than Rs 18,000 crore in taxes but also supports multiple allied industries such as real estate, food processing, consulting and many more.

Our data clearly shows the drop in bookings and reservations during the initial days of the slowdown, all the way through to the complete lockdown where it’s currently at 0 bookings across top 8 cities.

In such a scenario, it is incumbent on the government to formulate definitive policies with regard to wage support subsidy, longer moratorium on principal and interest payments, and working capital support for businesses that have incurred months of revenue loss.

In Feb 2020, the number of diners seated grew by 78% compared with Feb 2019

The first half of March saw a drop of 6%. The major drop happened after 15th Mar ~85%

In April there was a 100% drop as compared to April 2019

The extended lockdown and stay-at-home mandate by the government has made it extremely tough for restaurants to pay for expenses, rent, salaries & more.

An industry that thrives on social gatherings has been decimated by the spread of coronavirus, impacting the livelihoods of millions of people across the country and disrupting daily lives with the closing of restaurants, pubs and other food & beverage establishments.

As India’s largest dining out and restaurant tech company, we’ve always worked towards the growth of the F&B industry by enabling them with technology and supporting them through these tough times. We’re disappointed as no financial support has been announced for the F&B industry and urge the honourable finance minister to help restaurants with the demands mentioned in our online petition with Change.org.