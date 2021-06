The recent uproar around reports of the CoWIN portal being hacked and data of millions leaked have been refuted by the Centre. The Head of the National Health Authority RS Sharma said the CoWIN platform was not hacked and the nodal authority on cyber-security, the CERT, has confirmed the same.

In a CNBC-TV18’s interview, the NHA CEO has added that CoWIN is protected by multiple firewalls and reassured that the security measures are in place to disallow access to user data. He also talked about the steps taken to address the Supreme Court’s (SC) concerns over the digital divide in inoculating rural India and said that digital disability will not come in way of accessing vaccine.

And as daily COVID cases drop to its lowest level in over 2 months, states are now slowly starting to lift some restrictions. Delhi has allowed shops, malls and restaurants to open for about 10 hours a day. Karnataka has allowed industrial units to open even as it maintains a night curfew at 7 pm. Tamil Nadu has also allowed liquor shops and salons to open.

Anurag Katriar, president of the National Restaurants Association of India and Arjun Sharma, Chairman of Select Group discussed this further. Anurag Katriar is also the executive director and CEO of deGustibus Hospitality.