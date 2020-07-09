Hospitality
3,300 restaurant staff across India gets Rs 5,000 each to help cope with COVID-19 distress
Updated : July 09, 2020 11:46 AM IST
As many as 3,300 employees working in various restaurants in India got a sum transfer of Rs 5,000 each.
The Rs 1.65 crore transfer was aided by Pernod Ricard India to help the National Restaurant Association of India's 'Rise For Bars’ initiative.
Affected states such as Maharashtra continue to keep restaurants shut as part of the battle to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.