Hospitality

3,300 restaurant staff across India gets Rs 5,000 each to help cope with COVID-19 distress

Updated : July 09, 2020 11:46 AM IST

As many as 3,300 employees working in various restaurants in India got a sum transfer of Rs 5,000 each.

The Rs 1.65 crore transfer was aided by Pernod Ricard India to help the National Restaurant Association of India's 'Rise For Bars’ initiative.