Coronavirus LIVE: India records 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities; Single-day vaccination at over 2 million

Coronavirus LIVE: With 15,388 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,08,99,394, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,930 in the country with 77more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. After registering an increase for six consecutive days, the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 1,87,462, accounting for only 1.67 percent of the country's total caseload, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.40 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,99,394, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.93 percent.
59 new COVID-19 cases push Odisha's tally to 3,37,803
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surged to 3,37,803 on Monday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state during the day registered recovery of 88 patients taking the number of cured persons to 3,35,168 which is 99.21 percent of the caseload. Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent while its positivity rate is 3.98 percent.
Mar 9, 2021
10:24
More than 100,000 have died of COVID-19 in Italy
Italy surpassed 100,000 dead in the pandemic, a year after it became the first country in Europe to go on lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Italian Health Ministry on Monday said 318 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 100,103, the second-highest in Europe after Britain. Italy recorded its first virus death on February 21, 2020, when 78-year-old retired roofer Antonio Trevisan from a winemaking town west of Venice who had been hospitalised with heart issues died. Italy's total virus cases surpassed 3 million last week, with a new surge powered by the highly contagious variant that was first identified in Britain.
Mar 9, 2021
10:03
Global coronavirus tally at 11,77,49,800; death toll at 26,12,150
Mar 9, 2021
09:54
COVID-19: Mumbai sees 1000-plus addition for 6th straight day
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said. Monday's addition of 1,008 cases was, however, a dip from the 1100 plus figures notched up on the preceding five days, including 1,300 on Sunday.
Mar 9, 2021
09:45
2.26 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Ministry
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.26 crore with16,96,588jabs being given till Monday evening, the Union Health Ministry said. A total 16,96,588 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm on Monday, the fifty-second day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. On Monday, 14,30,954beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,65,634 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received 2nd dose of the vaccine according to a provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by night. The 14,30,954 beneficiaries who got the first dose include10,33,480 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 1,78,257 aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities, according to the data. Cumulatively 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to the provisional report till 9 pm.
Mar 9, 2021
09:36
1 year on, prevention norms key to stem COVID-19 spread: Expert
One year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Maharashtra, the use of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and vaccination remain the key tools to contain the spread of the viral infection, says an expert. On March 9 last year, a Pune-based couple who had returned from a Dubai trip tested positive for coronavirus. Their daughter and a cab driver who had ferried the family from Mumbai to Pune also tested positive for the viral infection the next day. The couple was admitted to the civic-run Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital here and recovered from the disease after some days. Their daughter and the cab driver also recovered.
Mar 9, 2021
09:27
COVID-19 INDIA UPDATES: Key points
-Active cases decline after rising for last six days; it’s down 1,285 in last 24 hours
-Total cases see a rise of 15,388; lowest single-day rise in last 5 days
-Recoveries increase by 16,596; biggest single-day rise in last one month
-Increase in deaths at 77; the lowest single-day rise in at least 10 months
-Single-day vaccination tally rises to above 20 lakh for the 1st time; its 20.2 lakh
-Recovery rate rises to 96.93 percent while positivity rate slips to 1.67 percent
-Mortality rate slips to 1.40 percent after being at 1.41 percent for 8 days
-Total cases at 1.12 crore, active at 1.87 lakh, recoveries at 1.09 crore and deaths at 1.58 lakh
Mar 9, 2021
09:15
Lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in Thane till March 31
Thane Municipal Corporation has imposed a lockdown in COVID hotspot areas, from today till March 31. So far, 16 areas have been identified as hotspots in Thane. Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under 'Mission Begin Again' by the Maharashtra government, the order said.
Mar 9, 2021
09:09
Amid COVID-19 surge, restrictions imposed in Nashik district
The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday. The day also saw six people dying from the infection and 389 recovering. The district's overall toll is 2,140 and the number of people discharged stands at 1,20,204, he added.
Mar 9, 2021
09:00
