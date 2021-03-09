Coronavirus LIVE: India records 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities; Single-day vaccination at over 2 million

COVID-19 INDIA UPDATES: Key points

-Active cases decline after rising for last six days; it’s down 1,285 in last 24 hours

-Total cases see a rise of 15,388; lowest single-day rise in last 5 days

-Recoveries increase by 16,596; biggest single-day rise in last one month

-Increase in deaths at 77; the lowest single-day rise in at least 10 months

-Single-day vaccination tally rises to above 20 lakh for the 1st time; its 20.2 lakh

-Recovery rate rises to 96.93 percent while positivity rate slips to 1.67 percent

-Mortality rate slips to 1.40 percent after being at 1.41 percent for 8 days

-Total cases at 1.12 crore, active at 1.87 lakh, recoveries at 1.09 crore and deaths at 1.58 lakh