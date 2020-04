OYO has suspended payments for some of its hotel partners by invoking the 'force majeure' clause because of the coronavirus lockdown even as the partners say the move is unfair.

OYO partners with hotels under two models, franchise and management contract. Under the latter model, in which it pays a minimum benchmark payment to its partners, OYO has suspended payments in some cases.

In letters sent to its hotel partners, a copy of which CNBC-TV18 has seen, OYO said that it was “constrained to exercise its rights to suspend payment of the monthly benchmark revenue and/or any other amounts payable under the agreement.”

It further went to add that the coronavirus pandemic and the related consequences had adversely impacted the operation of the premises and the business of its hotels and that OYO was "left with no option but to invoke force majeure".

Force majeure is a clause that is invoked typically to cite unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of a party.

About 7-8 percent of OYO's 20,000 hotel network have a management contract while the rest work on the franchise model.

In its letter, OYO added that the company also had the right to terminate its agreement with the hotel owners.

However, we are currently refraining from taking such a drastic step while reserving our rights to do so should the circumstances continue to deteriorate or the adverse conditions be prolonged,” the company said.

It also proposed a revenue share model, effective March 12, 2020, whereby the commercial engagement, in supersession of the existing commercial terms, under the agreement will be 10% percent of Net Revenue.

OYO did not respond to requests for a comment on this story.

Some hotel owners who have received the notice claimed the clause was never originally part of the agreement.

“They sent a mail to us and a few other hotel owners I know, and this was not part of the contract. Moreover, they want to move to a revenue-sharing model, which is also not acceptable,” said Dileep Datwani, who owns a hotel in Mumbai which partners with OYO.

OYO's move has also not gone down well with the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association (FHRAI), which says it is evaluating action against the company.

The FHRAI has previously taken OYO to authorities such as the Competition Commission of India for what it said were other violations.