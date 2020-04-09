  • SENSEX
Coronavirus crisis: Now, experience Airbnb from your home

Updated : April 09, 2020 12:25 PM IST

These Online Experiences include meditation with a Japanese Buddhist monk in Japan, learning to cook Mexican Salsas, Irish dance masterclasses, virtual bike tours, athlete sessions and even drawing classes.
Booking opens immediately with more than 50 virtual Airbnb Experiences available at airbnb.com/online-experiences, with more following soon.
