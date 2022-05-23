Consumer Affairs ministry unhappy with service charge at restaurants, calls urgent meeting to redress

Dining out, unhappy with the restaurant service and still being forced to pay a service charge! Coming up with a tangible solution soon will be the ministry of consumer affairs.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of consumer complaints being reported across social media and press, the department of consumer affairs (DoCA) has called the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on June 2 to discuss the issue.

Raising caution, DoCA has reiterated that restaurants cannot force consumers to pay service charges and it is the discretion of the consumer.

The issues on the table between DoCA and NRAI on June 2 are likely to be those pertaining to grievances registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), complaints regarding the levy, despite consumers expressing a no, among others.

According to a letter written by secretary consumer affairs-- Rohit Kumar Singh, it has been pointed out to the NRAI that the restaurants and eateries are collecting service charges from consumers by default, even though the collection of any such charge is Voluntary and at the discretion of consumers and not mandatory as per law.

Consumer affairs ministry has recently noted that "the consumers are forced to pay a service charge, often fixed at arbitrarily high rates by restaurants. Consumers are also being falsely misled on the legality of such charges and harassed by restaurants on making a request to remove such charges from the bill amount," a government statement said.

"Since this issue impacts consumers at large on a daily basis and has significant ramifications on the rights of consumers, the department construed it necessary to examine it with closer scrutiny and detail," Singh's letter said.

Issues pertaining to consumer complaints against restaurants to be taken up:

Restaurants making service charges compulsory.

Adding service charge in the bill in the guise of some other fee or charge.

Suppressing from consumers that paying service charges is optional and voluntary.

Embarrassing consumers in case they resist paying the service charges.

GUIDELINES ON RESTAURANTS SO FAR:

The matter had come to the fore earlier in April 2017, post which DoCA had clarified in detailed guidelines, that the “service charge” section or category on the bill should be left blank and the restaurant should ask the consumer whether they agree to pay the service charge or not, based on which the consumer should or should not be charged the service charge levy.

The guidelines published on April 21, 2017, on the charging of service charges by hotels/restaurants by DoCA said the entry of a customer in a restaurant cannot be itself be construed as a consent to pay a service charge. Any restriction on entry on the consumer by way of forcing her/him to pay the service charge as a condition percent to placing an order amount to ’restrictive trade practice’ under the Consumer Protection Act.

"The guidelines clearly mention that placing of an order by a customer amount to his/her agreement to pay the prices displayed on the menu card along with the applicable taxes. Charging for anything other than the afore-mentioned without the express consent of the customer would amount to unfair trade practice as defined under the Act," the government statement said.

Adding, "as per the guidelines, a customer is entitled to exercise his/her rights as a consumer to be heard and redressed under provisions of the Act in case of unfair/restrictive trade practices. Consumers can approach a consumer disputes redressal commission/forum of appropriate jurisdiction."