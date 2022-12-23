Christmas festivities are not complete without plum cakes, red wine and games with friends and family. You can play a number of games like Pin The Nose On Rudolph, What In The Stocking, Christmas Carol Pictionary and Blindfold Christmas Drawing on Christmas Day

Christmas is a time of fun and celebrations. Gifts will be exchanged and prayers will be offered on Christmas. However, festivities are not complete without plum cakes, red wine and games with friends and family. While you flaunt a new dress and decorate the house, get ready with some fun game ideas to entertain your family and friends over Christmas.

For the special occasion, here’s a list of fun games for Christmas that you can play with your friends and family.

Christmas tree game

For this, you need green crepe paper, ornaments on hooks, garland, tinsel, and a timer. There have to be at least two teams to participate in the games. Each team will be given green streamers and some ornaments to decorate a Christmas tree and tinsel. As the time starts, each team will have to begin draping one member of their team as a Christmas tree and decorating it. After the timer goes off, the best creatively decorated tree will win the prize.

Pin the nose on Rudolph

To play this game on Christmas, you would need a cut-out of Rudolph the reindeer, a red piece of paper cut in the shape of Rudolph's nose and a blindfold. Each guest will play this game individually. They will be blindfolded and turned around. Then they will have to walk up to the cut-out of Rudolph and pin the nose on the picture. The person who sticks the nose closest is declared the winner.

What’s in the stocking?

This game is not as easy as it looks. All members of the group will have to sit in a circle and a stocking filled with a random bunch of knick-knacks is passed around. Everyone gets a chance to feel what is inside the stocking without seeing it. Then they will have to write it down on a piece of paper with their name. The person who gets the most correct guesses wins the game.

Balance the ornament on a spoon

This game requires skill. To play this game, one would need to have an open area without any obstacles. A Christmas decorative ornament is placed on the spoon and the participant is asked to walk through the course distance and back, balancing the ornament on the spoon. If a person drops the ornament twice, he or she is out of the game.

Marshmallow stuffing contest

To play this Christmas game, one would need lots of marshmallows. The person who can fit the most number of marshmallows in their mouth is declared the winner.

Christmas carol Pictionary

To play this game, one would need a whiteboard and a list of Christmas carols. The group of participants will be divided into two groups. One person from each group will have to draw a game card without showing the rest. He or she will then have to illustrate the name of the carol to the team before the buzzer goes off. The team with the maximum number of correct guesses wins.

Christmas charades

This game is similar to the game of Pictionary. To play this game you need cutouts of Christmassy items. Each guest will have to draw a card with the item written on it. He or she will then have to act out the object, while the others guess it.

Blindfold Christmas Drawing

This game is played for sheer fun. To play this game, you need papers, pens and a blindfold. One player from the team is handed out a paper and pen and blindfolded. Others have to call out instructions to the blindfolded players who will draw the scene out. The team with the best illustration wins.