Chalet Hotels unveils ambitious project at Delhi airport, set to redefine luxury hospitality

Chalet Hotels recently made waves with their exciting developments in the hospitality industry by signing a franchise agreement with Indian Hotels to open and operate the Taj brand in the Delhi airport area, which is T3. It will be a 400-room property likely to open in the next couple of years.

In a recent interview on CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO of a high-end hotel chain revealed some promising details about their upcoming project, an exquisite hotel located at the T3 airport in Delhi.

He said, “Delhi was a missing location in our portfolio and T3 makes it one of the most sought-after locations and it’s a franchise agreement in which situation they give us the brand, distribution, sales and marketing, and all that comes with all of that, but day to day operations will remain with us.”

The tie-up with Indian Hotels, a renowned and established brand, is expected to bring mutual benefits to both parties. Through this partnership, Chalet Hotels will gain access to the expertise and support of Indian Hotels, while also enhancing the overall experience they offer to their guests.

One of the key highlights that Sethi emphasized was the remarkable revenue potential this new hotel possesses. According to his estimates, the room revenue alone from this venture could reach an impressive range of Rs 130-140 crore. He also expressed that the overall revenue potential could even exceed a staggering amount of approximately Rs 200 crore.

Sethi's confidence in the success of this venture is further fuelled by his belief that the T3 airport in Delhi will be an ideal location for corporate events. With its strategic positioning and excellent connectivity, the upcoming hotel is expected to attract corporate clientele, making it a go-to destination for conferences, meetings, and other professional gatherings. This, in turn, will contribute significantly to the overall revenue potential of the hotel.

Sethi's vision for Chalet Hotels is to create exceptional properties that not only provide luxurious accommodations but also offer a unique and memorable experience to their guests.

