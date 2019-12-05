Economy
Cabinet approves five-star hotel at Pragati Maidan
Updated : December 05, 2019 09:39 AM IST
Major redevelopment work is being carried out at Pragati Maidan for the last couple of years which includes the construction of a new international exhibition-cum-convention Centre (IECC), executive accommodation blocks and a tunnel.
The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which is responsible for managing the premium exhibition site, will now transfer the land on 99-year fixed leasehold for development and operation of the five-star hotel.
