Budget 2023 | The country offers immense attraction for domestic and as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism and the sector holds huge opportunities for Jobs and Entrepreneurship for youths, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the country offers immense attraction for domestic and as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism sector which holds huge opportunities for Jobs and Entrepreneurship for youths.

During her budget 2023-24 speech in Parliament, Finance Minister announced to take the promotion of Tourism in a mission mode with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programmes and Public-Private partnerships, in a bid to boost the tourism sector.

She said that 50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.

"In addition to aspects such as physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists’ security, all the relevant aspects would be made available on an App to enhance tourist experience. Every destination would be developed as a complete package. The focus of development of tourism would be on domestic as well as foreign tourists," she added.

Additionally, the Centre will take initiatives to set up tourism at border villages as well as encourage the State capitals to set up a unity mall so as to promote and sell one district, one product, along with other handicraft products.

"Sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative. This was launched as an appeal by the Prime Minister to the middle class to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism. For integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits, the ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ was also launched. Under the Vibrant Villages Programme, tourism infrastructure and amenities will also be facilitated in border villages," she added.

The hospitality and tourism industry which plays a major role in the GDP of the country had been waiting for favourable policies and announcements in this budget after facing disappointment from the Centre in the previous budget.

According to the previous year's Budget allocations, Finance Minister had announced a sum of Rs. 2,400 crore, 18.42 percent higher than the budget allocation of year 2021-22. However, the industry stakeholders were not much convinced with the budget announcements. They welcomed the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), but were hoping for far more specific measures to be announced to provide relief to an industry, worst hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The industry which includes hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs, motels etc, was severely hit by the pandemic and faced a drastic drop in sales due to the lockdown and covid related curbs, for last two years. This year, however, the stakeholders said that they are looking forward to a fruitful and successful year as the business has returned in their favour.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Chander Baljee, CMD at Royal Orchid Hotels said, "The hospitality industry has bounced back like never before. I think these are the good times have come again, and so we are looking forward to a very, very great next few years."

Sarbendra Sarkar, Founder and MD, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, said, "I anticipate that if the pandemic situation remains under control, 2023 will be a prosperous year for the tourism and hospitality sectors."