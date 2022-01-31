Budget 2022: Liquidity and demand boosting sops critical for hospitality sector

Hospitality remains one of the worst-hit sectors from the COVID19 pandemic. The industry has been affected by the pandemic-related lockdowns/restrictions on mobility by various states and increased wariness to travel due to fear of infection contagion. With steep drop in demand, discounts in room rates was inevitable and RevPARs for 9M FY2022 were at a 50-55 percent discount to pre-COVID levels, despite the faster-than-expected ramp up post COVID 2.0 in Q2 and Q3 FY2022.

The ongoing Omicron wave has dampened industry sentiments again. With a sharp rise in infections in the last few weeks and several states imposing partial lockdowns, hoteliers are witnessing cancellations in bookings and the enquiries for the next few weeks have come down.

High capital intensity and relatively high fixed costs lead to a significant contraction in profits and cash flows during downcycles. The hotel industry reported operating losses in FY2021 and is expected to report cash losses in FY2022 as well. Given that the travel and tourism industry accounted for 6.9 percent of the Indian gross domestic production (GDP) and for about 8.8 percent of employment in the country in CY2019 (Source: World Travel and Tourism Council) pre-pandemic, its importance to the economy cannot be neglected.

The industry has been a key beneficiary of the RBI moratorium and the ECLGS scheme provided as part of the pandemic relief since March 2020. Various state governments have also provided waivers in property taxes, electricity demand charges waivers and industry status, in addition to this. However, the sector did not receive any major sops in the Union Budget 2021-22, although indirect benefits from increasing vaccination pace, infrastructure development and economic revival benefitted hotels.

Increase in moratorium for the ECLGS loans taken (considering that repayment of ECLGS 1.0 and 2.0 loans have commenced already), a special resolution framework for restructuring of loans or a stimulus package would come as an instant relief for the smaller hotels, given the limited liquidity buffer currently.

Lenders are cautious as far as this sector is concerned, and incremental external funding is largely expected to be based on promoter comfort. Softer interest rates, longer repayment tenor or easier access to funds by making hospitality a priority sector from a lending perspective would also be beneficial. Reducing property taxes/license fees, waivers in operational costs and tax holidays will directly add to accruals.

We expect announcements to boost consumption/spending and significant spend on safety and health in the upcoming budget. The hotel sector will be an indirect beneficiary of this improved optimism. Given that road travel has witnessed sharp increase in the last one year, infrastructure and connectivity improvement measures will impact hotel demand positively.

From an international traveller’s perspective, reduction in GST rates can make room rates competitive to other overseas destinations. While recovery in foreign tourist arrivals is still a few quarters away, this could help the industry capitalise on international demand as soon as it starts picking up.

Infrastructure status is available to hotel projects of over Rs 200 crore currently. However, smaller hotel projects do not enjoy the benefits. An infrastructure status will give hotels benefits of lower taxation, electricity rates and simplified approval process for projects, apart from a favourable repayment structure.

Further, given the number of approvals required for new hotels, single window clearance for hotel projects will improve operational ease and reduce delays in hotel commencement for new hotels.

Overall, we believe that liquidity-boosting measures, if any, will benefit the sector in the immediate term, but proactive demand improvement and expense waivers will come a long way in reviving the COVID-battered sector.

The author Vinutaa S is an Assistant Vice President & Sector Head – Corporate Ratings at ICRA Limited. Views expressed are personal.