Hospitality Brazil's indigenous people call for WHO emergency fund to fight coronavirus Updated : May 05, 2020 11:26 AM IST The appeal by indigenous groups came a day after an open letter to Bolsonaro from dozens of international artists, musicians and actors urging him to protect Brazil's indigenous people. The "extreme threat" faced by indigenous people in Brazil was amplified by invasions of protected tribal lands by illegal miners