  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Hospitality
Business

Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO: Sources

Updated : October 03, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Airbnb said in August it had filed confidentially for an IPO with US regulators. 
The company’s current plan is to make its filing publicly available in November after the US presidential election and is targeting an IPO sometime in December, the sources said.
Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO: Sources

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

BMW Group India to increase prices by up to 3% from November 1, 2020

BMW Group India to increase prices by up to 3% from November 1, 2020

Royal Enfield sales rise 1% to 60,041 units in Sept

Royal Enfield sales rise 1% to 60,041 units in Sept

TPG-Reliance Retail deal: Global investment firm to pump in Rs 1,837.5 crore in RIL arm

TPG-Reliance Retail deal: Global investment firm to pump in Rs 1,837.5 crore in RIL arm

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement