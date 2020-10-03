Business Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO: Sources Updated : October 03, 2020 12:51 PM IST Airbnb said in August it had filed confidentially for an IPO with US regulators. The company’s current plan is to make its filing publicly available in November after the US presidential election and is targeting an IPO sometime in December, the sources said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.