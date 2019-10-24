After India, Oyo faces backlash from American hotel owners, says report
Updated : October 24, 2019 05:02 PM IST
Several hotel owners in the US, where the company is looking to expand aggressively, have complained to travel intelligence platform Skift that the Oyo-mandated property management system frequently didn’t work or has poor functionality.
Oyo's troubles in the US have striking similarities with the company's fracas with hotel owners in India.
Hotel owners in India told Reuters that they found to their dismay that room rates have been driven down, coming at a time when economic growth has slowed.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more