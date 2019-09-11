Adults-only hotels getting more acceptability in the country, says report

More and more Indians are opting for 'adults-only' hotels in order to avoid the possibility of minors adversely affecting their travel experience, reported The Times of India.

According to the report, hotels are taking note of the fact that kids making noise while playing in the hotel corridors or cannonballing into the pool can sour the travel experience of most people including their parents.

Shruti Shibulal, CEO, Tamara Leisure Experiences, which does not allow children below the age of 12 on its property, told TOI, “It’s because of the steep terrain of our property and unique experiences designed for our guests like treks, forest bathing, outdoor dining, and spa treatments. Guests often come for the serenity that is offered and leave calmer."

Adults-only travel is witnessing growth across the globe. According to the report, boutique hotel specialist, iescape reported a 30 percent increase in the use of the search term “adults-only hotel” in 2018.

“It is an emerging segment, and they are mostly evolved travellers who have already visited most destinations and are looking for exclusivity,” Chennai-based travel portal Pickyourtrail’s co-founder Hari Ganapathy was quoted as saying in the report. The portal has recorded an increase in destinations like Maldives for child-free accommodation, the report said.

The report further added that the no-kids tag also helps resorts to attract particular segments of travellers such as honeymooners and couples.