Hospitality 40% dine-in restaurants started delivery services post COVID-19: POSist Survey Updated : September 28, 2020 12:55 PM IST The survey, launched in September, examined the impact of COVID-19, changing consumer behaviour towards dining and food delivery. Four in every ten otherwise dine-in only players started delivery services 52 percent of the respondents placed their bet in setting up a Cloud Kitchen or a delivery-only outlet.