The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on Friday gave approval for the emergency use of Zydus Cadila's ‘Virafin’ in treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

Cadila Healthcare said one dose of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b, ‘Virafin’ showed clinical and virological improvement in moderate COVID-19 cases. It said the treatment significantly reduces the hours of supplemental oxygen in the patients.

In its regulatory filing, the company said that a single-dose subcutaneous regimen of the antiviral Virafin will make the treatment more convenient for the patients. When administered early on during COVID-19, Virafin will help patients recover faster and avoid much of the complications. It will be available on the prescription of a medical specialist for use in a hospital/institutional setup.

"The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces the viral load when given early on can help in better disease management. It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19," Cadila Healthcare MD Sharvil Patel told PTI.

The development comes at a time when India's daily COVID tally is crossing the 3-lakh mark. India has reported over 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a single day. India has recorded 3,32,730 new cases in the last 24 hours, also the world's highest rise in the cases in a day, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of cases stood at 1,62,63,695 and active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed. The death toll rose to 1,86,920 as 2,263 fatalities, another single-day record, were reported in the last 24 hours, the data said.

For LIVE updates on COVID-19, click here