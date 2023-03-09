Zydus receives final approval from US FDA for bacterial infections tablets

Erythromycin tablets belong to a class of macrolide antibiotic that is also used to treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Thursday announced that it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg And 500 mg which is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries
Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues
Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Erythromycin tablets belong to a class of macrolide antibiotic that is also used to treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis.
As per the official information provided by the company, the drugs will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
With this, the group now has 350 approvals with the latest being Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg which Is used to treat various types of cancers. Prior to this, the company, on March 2 had received final approval from the US FDA for Acyclovir Cream, 5 percent, which is used to treat cold sores on the face and lips.
In February, Zydus Life received final nod from the US FDA for Apixaban tablets, 2.5 mg & 5 mg and for Olmesartan Medoxomil & Hydrochlorothiazide tabs which are used to prevent serious blood clots and treat high blood pressure respectively.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!