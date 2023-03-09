Zydus receives final approval from US FDA for bacterial infections tablets

Erythromycin tablets belong to a class of macrolide antibiotic that is also used to treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Thursday announced that it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg And 500 mg which is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections.

Erythromycin tablets belong to a class of macrolide antibiotic that is also used to treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis.

As per the official information provided by the company, the drugs will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

With this, the group now has 350 approvals with the latest being Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg which Is used to treat various types of cancers. Prior to this, the company, on March 2 had received final approval from the US FDA for Acyclovir Cream, 5 percent, which is used to treat cold sores on the face and lips.