English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsZydus receives final approval from US FDA for bacterial infections tablets

Zydus receives final approval from US FDA for bacterial infections tablets

Zydus receives final approval from US FDA for bacterial infections tablets
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Bhavyata Kagrana  Mar 9, 2023 7:26:36 PM IST (Published)

Erythromycin tablets belong to a class of macrolide antibiotic that is also used to treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Thursday announced that it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg And 500 mg which is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Erythromycin tablets belong to a class of macrolide antibiotic that is also used to treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis.
As per the official information provided by the company, the drugs will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
Also read: Zydus gets USFDA nod for Sirolimus tablets that prevent rejection of kidney transplant
With this, the group now has 350 approvals with the latest being Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg which Is used to treat various types of cancers. Prior to this, the company, on March 2 had received final approval from the US FDA for Acyclovir Cream, 5 percent, which is used to treat cold sores on the face and lips.
In February, Zydus Life received final nod from the US FDA for Apixaban tablets, 2.5 mg & 5 mg and for Olmesartan Medoxomil & Hydrochlorothiazide tabs which are used  to prevent serious blood clots and treat high blood pressure respectively.
Also read: Zydus Lifesciences bags marketing rights for OncoStem's new breast cancer test
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zydus

Next Article

Big Deal | PE pours $8 bn into Indian healthcare, M&A doubles amid market consolidation

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X