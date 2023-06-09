CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsZydus Lifesciences begins Phase IV trial for non alcoholic fatty liver disease drug  

Zydus Lifesciences begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug  

Zydus Lifesciences begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug  
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 1:56:48 PM IST (Published)

This will include a total of around 1,500 male and female NAFLD patients having comorbidities like obesity, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes mellitus or metabolic syndrome.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Friday announced the commencement of the phase IV trial for Saroglitazar Magnesium among patients having non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD) and comorbidities.

Saroglitazar Magnesium is used in the treatment of major conditions related to type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.


Zydus, along with its subsidiaries or affiliates, has started the Phase IV Real World Data Registry trial ‘EVIDENCES- XI’, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X