Zydus Lifesciences begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug  

2 Min(s) Read
This will include a total of around 1,500 male and female NAFLD patients having comorbidities like obesity, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes mellitus or metabolic syndrome.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Friday announced the commencement of the phase IV trial for Saroglitazar Magnesium among patients having non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD) and comorbidities.
Saroglitazar Magnesium is used in the treatment of major conditions related to type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Zydus, along with its subsidiaries or affiliates, has started the Phase IV Real World Data Registry trial ‘EVIDENCES- XI’, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.