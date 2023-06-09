Zydus Lifesciences begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug  

This will include a total of around 1,500 male and female NAFLD patients having comorbidities like obesity, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes mellitus or metabolic syndrome.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Friday announced the commencement of the phase IV trial for Saroglitazar Magnesium among patients having non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD) and comorbidities.

Saroglitazar Magnesium is used in the treatment of major conditions related to type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.