Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market anti-diarrhoea capsules

The company has received the final approval for loperamide hydrochloride capsules USP 2 mg. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 484.40, up by Rs 2.10, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday, March 28, said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market loperamide hydrochloride capsules.

The company has received the final approval for loperamide hydrochloride capsules USP, 2 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in an exchange filing.

Loperamide hydrochloride is used for the control and offer symptomatic relief for acute nonspecific diarrhoea and chronic diarrhoea associated with inflammatory bowel disease, it said.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, India, it added.

According to IQVIA MAT, (January 2023), loperamide hydrochloride capsules USP, 2 mg had annual sales of $34.7 million in the United States of America.

As of December 31, 2022, the group has 356 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Also Read: Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

The company reported a 24.48 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 622.9 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. Zydus posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 500.4 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,362.3 crore against Rs 3,639.8 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 3,620.7 crore compared to Rs 3,096.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.