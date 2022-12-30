Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA go-ahead for insomnia pill triazolam

The drug will be manufactured at the pharma group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 420.15, up by Rs 2.80, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday, December 30, said the company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market triazolam tablets USP, 0.125 mg and 0.25 mg. The Ahmedabad-based company said triazolam tablets are used on a short-term basis to treat insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep). It works by slowing activity in the brain to allow sleep.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India. The company's Moraiya facility is its largest formulations manufacturing unit. Triazolam tablets had annual sales of $11.7 million in the United States, according to IQVIA September data 2022.

The group now has 339 approvals and has so far filed over 431 ANDAs as of September 30, 2022, since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences was earlier known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd. The company is known for producing generic drugs. The company not only supplies medicines to India but also to several other nations. Its manufacturing and research centres are available in India and abroad.