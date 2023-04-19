homehealthcare NewsZydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to manufacture generic anti inflammatory drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to manufacture generic anti-inflammatory drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to manufacture generic anti-inflammatory drug
1 Min(s) Read

By Jitesh Jha  Apr 19, 2023 4:42:31 PM IST (Published)

Roflumilast reduces inflammation in the lungs that leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is used to prevent worsening of symptoms in people with severe COPD. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ Ahmedabad, (India), the company said.

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to manufacture and market generic Roflumilast Tablets used as an anti-inflammatory drug.

Recommended Articles

View All

Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again

Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission

Apr 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Roflumilast reduces inflammation in the lungs that leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is used to prevent worsening of symptoms in people with severe COPD.
The pharmaceutical company in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, "Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg (USRLD: Daliresp Tablets, 250 mcg)."
Also Read: Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from the US FDA to market Estradiol Transdermal System
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ Ahmedabad, (India), the company said.
Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg had annual sales of USD 34 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.05 percent up at Rs 516.20 per share at 3:23 pm today on NSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

lungsZydus

Previous Article

People with long COVID smell loss have reduced brain activity, study finds

Next Article

Marksans Pharma doubles India capacity after completing Tevapharm India acquisition